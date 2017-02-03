Steel Dynamics to upgrade Roanoke Bar Division with reheating furnace, finishing area



February 3, 2017



Steel Dynamics Inc., a steel producer and metals recycler in Fort Wayne, Ind., has awarded the contract for an expansion at its Roanoke Bar Division, located in Roanoke, Va., to SMS group. The upgrade will integrate a new reheating furnace and a new finishing area into the facility.

The new pusher-type, high-capacity reheating furnace is designed to process 140 tons of billets per hour. The plan is to roll the billets into light sections and reinforcing bars from sizes #4 to #11, as well as corresponding round bars. The objective of the new reheating furnace is not only to increase productivity but also to improve energy efficiency, with the adoption of a smart combustion management system.

With this $28 million investment, the Roanoke Bar Division plans to use its existing excess melting and casting capability to increase rolling capacity from the current 500,000 tons to more than 600,000 tons per year. Commissioning is expected to commence at the end of 2017.