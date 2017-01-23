Sturbridge Metallurgical obtains Sikorsky approval



January 23, 2017



Sturbridge Metallurgical Services Inc., Sturbridge, Mass., has been approved as a materials testing lab for Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Corporation, and its manufacturing supplier base.

This approval means that Sikorsky and its manufacturers, suppliers, and vendors can use all of Sturbridge’s material testing capabilities. Suppliers can access the approved certification letter at www.smslabs.com and navigate to the quality assurance section.

Sturbridge offers chemical analysis, SEM/EDS analysis, failure analysis, tensile testing, GE grain size ratings, corrosion testing, metallography, hardness and microhardness testing, and a variety of other metallurgical testing services.