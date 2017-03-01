Synalloy subsidiary purchases Marcegaglia USA’s stainless pipe/tube operations



March 1, 2017



Richmond, Va.-based Synalloy Corp. has announced that its subsidiary Bristol Metals LLC has purchased Marcegaglia USA’s stainless steel pipe and tube operations. The combined business will operate as Bristol Metals LLC with facilities in Bristol, Tenn., and Munhall, Pa.

“The combined capacity of the two operations will exceed 70 million pounds annually across all product lines,” said Craig Bram, president/CEO of Synalloy Corp.