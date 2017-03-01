U. S. Steel announces executive management changes



March 1, 2017



United States Steel Corp., Pittsburgh, has announced that David B. Burritt, former executive vice president and CFO, has been elected president/COO. Mario Longhi, who has served as president/CEO since September 2013, remains CEO and continues to serve on the board of directors. Burritt continues to serves as CFO while the company works to fill that role.

Longhi has held a series of increasingly responsible executive leadership roles since he joined U. S. Steel in July 2012 as executive vice president and COO. Before joining the company, he spent more than 30 years in the metals industry, most notably in executive roles at Alcoa and Gerdau Ameristeel.

Before joining U. S. Steel in September 2013 as executive vice president and CFO, Burritt served as CFO at Caterpillar Inc. for more than 32 years.