United Performance Metals opens facility in Hungary



February 13, 2017



United Performance Metals, Hamilton, Ohio, has announced the opening of a new, 10,764-sq.-ft. specialty metals distribution, sales, and processing facility in Budapest, Hungary. The facility, certified to ISO 9001 and AS9120 Rev A, is the company’s third location outside of the U.S. Additional international facilities are located in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Singapore.

The firm offers stainless steel, duplex stainless steel, Prodec®, nickel alloys, cobalt alloys, cobalt chrome moly, titanium, aluminum, and alloy steel in coil, sheet, strip, plate, bar, and near net shapes.