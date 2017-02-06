United States Steel announces two executive appointments



Steel producer United States Steel Corp., Pittsburgh, has named James F. Dudek as vice president - asset revitalization and manufacturing excellence and Pipasu H. Soni as vice president - finance.

Dudek has been with the company for 20 years, serving most recently as managing director of strategic planning and support with responsibility for The Carnegie Way transformation and engineering, as well as support for the company's corporate strategy activities. He has a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from DePaul University.

Soni joined the company in April 2016 as managing director of FP&A. Before that he spent six years at Pentair, where he most recently served as vice president of business analysis and planning. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tennessee Technological University, and MBA with an emphasis in finance from Cornell University, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Clemson University.