USITC votes to extend trade orders on aluminum extrusions from China

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC), Washington, D.C., has voted unanimously to extend the existing antidumping and countervailing duties orders on aluminum extrusions from China.

With the affirmative vote in the Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews, the commission recognized that the orders have been effective but still are necessary as the domestic industry is still vulnerable to Chinese overcapacity and demonstrated efforts by Chinese producers continuing to target the U.S. market notwithstanding the orders.

Since the orders have been in place, the U.S. industry has been recovering from the ravages of Chinese unfair trade. Domestic extrusion capacity, production, and employment have continued to increase since the orders have been put in place. According to the Aluminum Extruders Council, production increased from 848,569 short tons in 2009 to over 1.3 million short tons in 2015. The number of production workers increased from 9,793 in 2009 to more than 15,000 in 2015.