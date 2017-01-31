Profile Cutting Systems installs cutting machines at U.S. Navy shipyard



January 31, 2017



Profile Cutting Systems, Boulder Creek, Calif., has completed the installation of two large plasma and oxyfuel cutting machines for a U.S. Navy shipyard. Each system features dual Lincoln 400-amp plasma systems, infinite-rotation triple oxyfuel beveling torches, and oxyfuel cutting torches.

The oxygen and fuel mixtures for the cutting torches are fully CNC, require no tools for tip changes, and have internal automated height adjustment and automated spark ignition.