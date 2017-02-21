Welser names president/CEO for U.S. branch



Welser Profile GmbH, a manufacturer of customized cold roll formed sections and tubes made from steel, stainless steel, and nonferrous materials, has named Bill Johnson as North American president/CEO. His primary responsibility will be to work with existing and new customers to finalize and elaborate the business plan that will lead to Welser Profile manufacturing operations in North America. The company currently has three production sites in Austria and Germany.

Johnson has spent most of his career in manufacturing operations management, but also has led sales, marketing, engineering, quality, customer service, purchasing, and M&A activities. He previously served as president/CEO of Corrisoft.