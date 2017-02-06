Keytroller’s overhead crane warning LED named as award finalist



Keytroller LLC, a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of electronic safety and weighing devices based in Tampa, Fla., has announced that its Forewarner-Maxi overhead crane warning LED spotlight has been chosen as a finalist in the Plant Engineering 2016 Product of the Year awards program.

The light is designed to improve pedestrian awareness and operator control of hook and load. Built from heavy-duty, die-cast aluminum, the unit projects a solid white, blue, or red tightly focused spotlight on the floor that alerts pedestrians to the hook’s location. In addition, the spotlight aids precise positioning for crane operators by providing a framing reference between the floor and hook.

A clip-on lens cover is available that transforms the spotlight into a linelight on the floor below.