LIA announces winner of 2017 George M. Wilkening Award



February 28, 2017



The Laser Institute of America (LIA), Orlando, Fla., has awarded the 2017 George M. Wilkening Award to Wesley J. Marshall, principal of Laser Safety Specialties. The award is presented to individuals who have made extensive contributions to laser safety in science, medicine, industry, or education. Established in 1997, the award is named after George M. Wilkening, the first ANSI Z136 Standards Committee chairman.

The award recognizes Marshall’s 40-year involvement with military laser safety, as well as his vast educational contributions in working with numerous institutions to increase laser safety knowledge.

Marshall has consulted on numerous projects involving laser equipment and systems. He has developed laser hazard analysis software, as well as educational courses involving laser safety and hazard awareness. He serves on the Accredited Standards Committee for Safe Use of Lasers Z136, as a chair for Technical Subcommittee 7, which provides example calculations for the Z136 standards. He also serves as the chair for the SAE G10T Laser Safety Hazards Committee, providing guidance on outdoor laser operations.