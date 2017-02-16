MSCI Safety Survey shows overall positive trend



The Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI), Rolling Meadows, Ill., has released its 2016 Safety Survey, which shows that the industry’s safety is on a positive trend. Incidents have decreased drastically over time, from 10 per labor-hour on average across the industry in 2002 to five or fewer in the 2015 data just reported.

MSCI and the National Safety Council unveiled the MSCI Safety Excellence program in October, extending the institute’s safety resources to include surveys, benchmarks, information, and additional training access. The program is designed to be especially helpful to lean organizations that might benefit from additional accountability as they strive for a zero-incident environment.