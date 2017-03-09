Rockford Systems schedules safeguarding standards webinar for April 6



March 9, 2017



Rockford Systems LLC, a Rockford, Ill.-based provider of machine safeguarding products and services, has scheduled the next webinar in its—Machine Safety Compliance 101—for April 6, 2017, from 10:00 to 33:00 a.m. CDT.

The free, interactive webinar will take an in-depth look OSHA, ANSI, and NFPA standards as they apply to metalworking machinery, along with the steps involved in assessing and safeguarding potentially hazardous machinery to full compliance.

Specifically, the webinar will tackle how to safeguard machines to meet or exceed OSHA 29 CFR regulations and ANSI B-11 and NFPA 79 safety standards. ANSI B-11.1 Safety Requirements for Mechanical Power Presses will be the primary topic.

The webinar will be led by Roger Harrison, director of training. He is an industrial safeguarding expert and author with extensive training experience. Participants will be able to pose their questions live while the webinar is in progress.

To register for the webinar, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3581793646741614849?source=media or www.rockfordsystems.com.