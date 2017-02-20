Rockford Systems unveils new “Human Capital” branding campaign



February 20, 2017



Rockford Systems LLC, Rockford, Ill., a provider of machine safeguarding products and services, has launched its new "Human Capital" branding campaign, which comprises a revised logo, website, social media program, print and online advertisements, and tradeshow graphics. The educational element of the campaign features infographics, videos, product briefs, emails, blogs, social media posts, and webinars.

The campaign is designed to underscore the human element of machine safety. "Human Capital" refers to the value machine operators bring to manufacturers and the importance of protecting them through compliance with OSHA-required machine safeguarding.

Each year the absence of machine safeguarding on hazardous equipment, such as power presses, press brakes, and lathes, ranks as one of the top 10 violations cited by OSHA inspectors. OSHA also reports more than 18,000 injuries and 800 deaths occur annually to workers operating or maintaining industrial machinery in the U.S. The company reports that its internal research shows that about half of industrial machinery operating in the U.S. is not safeguarded in compliance to OSHA and ANSI requirements.