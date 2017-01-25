Advanced Heat Treat announces organizational changes


January 25, 2017

Adam Dehl

Advanced Heat Treat Corp., a provider of heat-treat services based in Waterloo, Iowa, has promoted Adam Dehl and Adam Kane to operations management leadership roles.

Dehl joined the company in 1997 as heat treat technician. In 2006 he transferred to the Waterloo Burton facility as a supervisor, most recently holding the position of assistant operations manager.

Kane joined the company in 2002 and quickly rose into operator and technician roles. He most recently served as furnace operations specialist.

Adam Kane

