AEM seeks attendees for trade mission to Cuba



January 24, 2017



The Milwaukee-based Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) is seeking attendees for its first trade mission to Cuba in spring 2017.

The all-inclusive trade mission will take place April 3 to 6. Participants will explore business opportunities in Cuba as its economy becomes more open to foreign business. The trip will cover several issues of interest to equipment manufacturing companies, including:

Market opportunities for their products and services in Cuba.

Key contacts with Cuban Ministries and Cuban companies involved in importation, procurement, and distribution.

Commercial and political hurdles when conducting business in Cuba.

Financial transaction rules and regulations.

On-site visits.

Business proposals unique to the Cuban market.

The trade mission itinerary will be tailored to the specific needs of the industry, granting participants access to key executive decision-makers involved in their industry sectors.

Participants must register by Feb. 17. To learn more about the trip or to register, contact Alex Russ at aruss@aem.org or 202-898-9006.