AEM seeks attendees for trade mission to Cuba
The Milwaukee-based Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) is seeking attendees for its first trade mission to Cuba in spring 2017.
The all-inclusive trade mission will take place April 3 to 6. Participants will explore business opportunities in Cuba as its economy becomes more open to foreign business. The trip will cover several issues of interest to equipment manufacturing companies, including:
- Market opportunities for their products and services in Cuba.
- Key contacts with Cuban Ministries and Cuban companies involved in importation, procurement, and distribution.
- Commercial and political hurdles when conducting business in Cuba.
- Financial transaction rules and regulations.
- On-site visits.
- Business proposals unique to the Cuban market.
The trade mission itinerary will be tailored to the specific needs of the industry, granting participants access to key executive decision-makers involved in their industry sectors.
Participants must register by Feb. 17. To learn more about the trip or to register, contact Alex Russ at aruss@aem.org or 202-898-9006.