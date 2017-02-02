AGC AeroComposites rebrands as Unitech Aerospace



U.K.-based AGC AeroComposites, a global supplier of composite and metallic assemblies and components to the aerospace and defense industry, has rebranded as Unitech Aerospace. Unitech Aerospace is the parent company to Unitech Composites, North Coast Composites, North Coast Tool & Mold, Paul Fabrications, Tods Aerospace, and Tods Defence.

The company offers capabilities including design, development, engineering, tooling, manufacturing, and life cycle support of composites, assemblies, and metallic fabrications.