AISI applauds presidential action to expedite energy projects, infrastructure, manufacturing



January 25, 2017



Thomas J. Gibson, president/CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), Washington, D.C., has released a statement praising the president’s executive actions to expedite key energy projects, facilitate U.S. steel contributions to future energy infrastructure, and lower regulatory burdens for domestic manufacturing.

“We commend the president for his swift and decisive executive actions. It is important the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines be approved and completed soon. These pipelines will help ensure that reliable and plentiful domestic energy sources are fully utilized.

“The president’s actions recognize the essential nature of the domestic steel industry to producing American energy resources and getting them to customers. They will expand markets for high-value steel products that are essential for oil, natural gas, and electricity production and transmission. Exploring ways to reduce regulatory burdens for our manufacturing operations is sorely needed.

“Taken together, building these pipelines, ensuring key markets for domestic steel and pipe products, and lowering the burdens to manufacturing in the U.S. will help ensure that our industry remains highly productive and internationally competitive. The steel industry is grateful for the president’s commitment to enhancing American manufacturing and preserving steel industry jobs.”