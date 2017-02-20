Ajax TOCCO expands aftermarket sales resources



February 20, 2017



Ajax TOCCO Magnethermic®, a manufacturer of induction heating and melting equipment in Warren, Ohio, has appointed three aftermarket sales engineers.

Emil Weatherbee is responsible for Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska. He has spent several years in the foundry industry, including serving many years as a regional sales manager for Lectrotherm in North Canton, Ohio. Weatherbee is a graduate of Kent State University.

William McArthur is responsible for Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. He has more than 20 years of experience in the metals industry with EMSCO Inc. McArthur is a graduate of Louisiana State University – Shreveport and later earned an MBA from Louisiana State University.

Joe Angilella serves Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina. He has spent the past 18 years in the foundry industry as a sales engineer with Allied Mineral Products and most recently with Fire Brick Engineers. Angilella attended Purdue University.