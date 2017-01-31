AT&F named The FABRICATOR’s 2017 Industry Award winner



January 31, 2017



Cleveland-based AT&F has been named the 2017 Industry Award winner by The FABRICATOR® magazine in recognition of the company’s excellence in operational improvements, business success, and contributions to the community. The award comes just over a year after the firm began operations in Manitowoc, Wis.; Massillon, Ohio; and India.

The company, currently under fourth-generation Ripich family leadership, provides custom and high-volume steel fabrication to industries throughout the world.

To read the full article that appears in the February 2017 issue of

The FABRICATOR, visit www.thefabricator.com/article/shopmanagement/fabricating-lessons-that-stand-the-test-of-time.