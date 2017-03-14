Auto/Steel Partnership appoints executive director



March 14, 2017



The Auto/Steel Partnership (A/SP), a 30-year collaboration of auto companies and steelmakers based in Southfield, Mich., has named John K. Catterall, an automotive engineering veteran in body structure, chassis, and closure applications, as executive director.

The A/SP leverages the intellectual and technical resources of the automotive, steel, and related industries and organizations to develop precompetitive, lightweight steel for body and chassis applications.

Catterall most recently served as global innovation manager for body systems at General Motors Co. He also has worked for Autokinetics Inc., Desktop Engineering Intl. Inc., Hartwick Professionals Inc., Lexel Eng., H.W. Structures, Austin Rover, and Leyland Vehicles. He has degrees in mechanical and production automotive engineering from Bolton Technical College and Leyland Technical College in England.