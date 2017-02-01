AXYZ Intl. launches redesigned website



AXYZ Intl., Burlington, Ont., a manufacturer of CNC router and knife cutting systems, has unveiled its redesigned website at www.axyz.com.

New features include a page that compares CNC routers, allowing visitors to view a snapshot of each product and see which products are recommended for different applications. Visitors then are directed to each CNC router's individual product page, which includes an overview video, images, features, specifications, and options for each product, along with customer testimonials.

In addition, for each industry there is an overview, a gallery that displays projects made for that industry, a list of materials that can be cut on the routers, and machine recommendations.