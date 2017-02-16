Bystronic announces new representation in three southern states



February 16, 2017



Elgin, Ill.-based Bystronic Inc., a provider of laser and waterjet cutting machines, press brakes, automation equipment, and system software, has announced new distributor representation in Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi with the expansion of the On Point Solutions Co., a distributor partner of Bystronic since 2012.

Jordan Peterson, On Point Solutions vice president of sales and marketing located in Tennessee, is the key contact for the region.