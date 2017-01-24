Caster Concepts launches website



January 24, 2017



Caster Concepts Inc., Albion, Mich., a manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial casters and wheels, has unveiled a new website designed to help visitors envision and build the casters they need.

The site, www.casterconcepts.com, features a search tool that can determine the appropriate caster by looking at several specifications and characteristics, including application and benefit.

In addition, users can consult, at no cost, with the company's team of industrial designers. For those that require more than a standard caster, the CAD configurator enables the customization of thousands of existing caster models and provides the ability to download 3-D and 2-D models into one of more than 50 design formats.

Other features include a live, online chat; online quote form; and educational resources.