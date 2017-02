February 8, 2017



The Castolin Eutectic Group, a division of the Messer Eutectic Castolin GmbH Holding with headquarters in Bad Soden, Germany, has announced the acquisition of Furnace Mineral Products (FMP) Inc., Toronto.

FMP specializes in the R&D, manufacture, and application of inorganic-hybrid coatings. The company serves markets in the U.S., Middle East, and Asia.