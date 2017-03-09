CenterLine wins Gold Standard in Canada’s Best Managed Companies program



March 9, 2017



CenterLine (Windsor) Ltd., Windsor, Ont., a winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program in 2013, has retained its status and become a Gold Standard winner in 2017.

The national award is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and MacKay CEO Forums. It recognizes not a company’s only financial performance, but also overall business performance and sustained growth.

The company supplies automated systems for resistance welding, metal forming, and cold spray application.