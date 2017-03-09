CenterLine wins Gold Standard in Canada’s Best Managed Companies program


March 9, 2017

CenterLine (Windsor) Ltd., Windsor, Ont., a winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program in 2013, has retained its status and become a Gold Standard winner in 2017.

The national award is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and MacKay CEO Forums. It recognizes not a company’s only financial performance, but also overall business performance and sustained growth.

The company supplies automated systems for resistance welding, metal forming, and cold spray application.

Related Companies


Upcoming Industry Events

See All Industry Events »

Most Popular Content This Week