Chemcoaters appoints VP of sales and marketing



March 15, 2017



Gary, Ind.-based Chemcoaters Inc. has appointed Mike Tieri as vice president of sales and marketing. The company is a coil coater and manufacturer of proprietary coating chemistries at its sister company, Eco Green, also based in Gary.

Tieri joined the company in 2013, most recently serving as director of sales and marketing for Chemcoaters and Eco Green. He began his career in steel sales in 1993 at Cresco Steel and also worked at Viking Materials, Kloeckner Metals, Chicago Tube & Iron, and JDM Steel. He was honored in 2016 by the Metals Service Center Institute for his innovative and clever social media campaigns.