Concept Laser delivers 3-D metal printing to U.S. Naval Research Lab



February 27, 2017



Grapevine, Texas-based Concept Laser, a provider of machine and plant technology for 3-D printing of metal components, has announced the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, D.C., has selected Concept Laser’s 3-D metal printing technology for rapid prototyping and materials research.

NRL will use the M2 cusing machine to print in stainless steel. Along with the machine, NRL will use QM Meltpool 3D to monitor the quality of the metal applications, inspecting the part as it grows. This will also aid identification of design defects and applications on the edge of acceptability. The lab will use CL WRX Parameter 2.0 to freely design and develop custom parameters.