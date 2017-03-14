Concept Laser, GoEngineer partner to expand combined reach in 3-D metal printing



March 14, 2017



Concept Laser, Grapevine, Texas, has entered into a partnership with GoEngineer to expand each company’s footprint in metal additive manufacturing (AM). GoEngineer will be a marketing channel for Concept Laser’s equipment.

GoEngineer provides products that combine Stratasys AM tools with SOLIDWORKS® design systems. It operates 18 training and support centers in the central and western U.S.

The two organizations recently jointly produced a race car chassis, which they will showcase at future events. GoEngineer designed the fully dense metal chassis using a work flow involving metrology-grade laser scanners, analysis-driven topology optimization software, and parametric CAD tools. The metal chassis was built on the Concept Laser M2 cusing machine in aluminum.