CONCOA founder/president dies



January 24, 2017



CONCOA, a manufacturer of pressure- and flow-control equipment in Virginia Beach, Va., has announced that Sande Dukas, founder and president of the company, died Dec. 21, 2016, at the age of 71. Dukas had guided the company since founding it in 1987.

A graduate of Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie-Mellon University), Dukas began his career in the steel industry. After a short tenure in the watch industry, he founded CONCOA with a small group of gas industry professionals.

Geordie Dukas, incoming president, said, “My father sought to push the boundaries of gas handling technology to exceed customer expectations and meet emerging application demands. He was a generous and caring person who thought of employees, customers, and our local community as an extended family. He will be missed, and we remain resolved to uphold the vision my father set forth and will continue servicing existing markets and expanding into new ones with innovative technology.”