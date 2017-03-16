Dake celebrates 130 years in business



Grand Haven, Mich.-based Dake marks its 130th anniversary in 2017. The company opened in Grand Haven in 1887 as a manufacturer of steam engines. After World War II, the company began manufacturing arbor presses and hand-operated hydraulic presses. By the 1950s, the firm had expanded its product line to more than 170 press models.

Today the company offers band saws, cold saws, drill presses, and a variety of other machine tools. Its facility includes a machine shop, welding department, and general manufacturing.