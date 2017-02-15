Eberl Iron Works promotes four key employees



February 15, 2017



Buffalo, N.Y.-based Eberl Iron Works has announced the realignment of staff responsibilities.

Thomas A. Huber Sr., who has been with the company for nearly 36 years, has been promoted from plant supervisor to the newly created position of facilities engineer. In addition to maintaining all equipment, he also assumes the role of safety manager.

Paul C. Brydalski has been named plant foreman. An Eberl employee since May 1989, he earned a degree in building trades from Potter Career & Technical Center. He oversees the company’s original facility and the former Buffalo Metal Forming, which was acquired in 2014.

Mitchell A. Wojda has been promoted to customer service supervisor. Hired in 2012 as a customer service representative, he holds a degree in management information systems from Canisius College.

Robert P. Kaznica Jr. has been appointed as customer service representative. He joined the company in 2014 as a machine assistant. Kaznica has a degree in energy utility technology from Erie Community College.