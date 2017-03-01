ESAB Victor regulator wins 2017 iF Design Award



ESAB Welding and Cutting Products, Florence, S.C., has announced that its Victor® EDGE™ series 2.0 heavy-duty gas regulator is the winner of the 2017 iF Design Award in the Product - Industry/Skilled Trades category. The award, presented by the Hannover, Germany-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, recognizes top achievements in design.

According to Bob Boyer, designer of the regulator, the unit has three primary design features: SLAM™ (shock limitation and absorption mechanism) technology built into the adjusting knob; pressure gauges that are an integral part of the regulator body; and a particle trap that allows the regulator to pass the ASTM G-175 promoted ignition test.

In addition, the regulator’s 2 ½-in.-dia. delivery gauge and color-coded gauge face enable users to see and set delivery pressure. The cylinder pressure gauge is smaller and offset to create a difference in depth perception. The smooth, sloped profile where the regulator connects to the cylinder provides improved hand and wrench clearance.