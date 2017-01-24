Fastener machinery and equipment to be auctioned Feb. 14-16



January 24, 2017



Fastener manufacturing machinery and equipment from Rockford Products, which closed in September 2016, will be available for sale at auction from Feb. 14 to 16 in Rockford, Ill. The auction will be conducted jointly by PPL Group, Capital Recovery Group, and Rabin Worldwide.

The first two days of the auction will be live and online; the third day will be online only.

"This is a unique opportunity to purchase an unprecedented amount of hard-to-find heading and threading equipment, especially large diameter. There will also be CNC machines, heat-treating equipment, cold formers, milling and turning machines, raw materials, and general plant equipment," said David Muslin, PPL president/CEO.

The Rockford Products facility, 707 Harrison St. in Rockford, will be open Feb. 9, 10, and 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for inspection and viewing. The auction begins Feb. 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Bidders can register and see a detailed catalog of equipment at www.pplauctions.com.