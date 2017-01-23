Fox Machinery updates website



Fox Machinery Associates, a distributor of metal fabricating equipment, has launched an updated website at www.foxmachinery.com.

The website provides expanded information and improved accessibility. It includes a used machinery list that is updated regularly, as well as a fabricating tips section with useful equations and tools for success in the metal fabricating industry.

The company represents Accurpress, Mazak, Flow, Messer, Timesavers, Hyd-Mech, COMEQ, and Ficep machinery in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City.