GE Additive expanding Concept Laser headquarters



March 9, 2017



GE Additive has announced the expansion of Concept Laser GmbH of Germany, a producer of additive manufacturing equipment. GE acquired a 75 percent stake of Concept Laser in December 2016.

GE has expanded the firm’s Lichtenfels, Germany, headquarters; invested in next-generation additive equipment and materials; and increased the number of employees from 200 to 244. The firm expects to increase employment to 350 to 400 people by early 2018.

Concept Laser is bolstering its field service operations in the U.S. and Germany and adding engineers in such areas as production, quality control, and product development and testing. In addition, the Lichtenfels headquarters will be physically expanded with more floor space for manufacturing, product development and testing, and administration.

Concept Laser also has operations in Grapevine, Texas, and China.