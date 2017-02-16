Georgia Manufacturing Alliance welcomes Southwire as 2017 Innovator Sponsor



February 16, 2017



The Atlanta-based Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) has announced that Southwire Co. LLC, a wire and cable producer in based in Carrollton, Ga., has joined the organization as an Innovator Sponsor for 2017. Southwire operates 32 manufacturing plants, 10 distribution facilities and multiple sales offices around the world.

GMA is a professional organization that supports Georgia’s manufacturing community, providing monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and networking opportunities.