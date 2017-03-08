Global Shop Solutions celebrates 40 years in business



Global Shop Solutions, The Woodlands, Texas, a developer of ERP software, marked its 40th anniversary on April 15, 2016. Founded in 1976 by Dick Alexander, the family-owned business has grown from a small local company to a global enterprise serving discrete manufacturers around the world.

In keeping with its commitment to family ownership, the firm recently completed a successful transition from first- to second-generation ownership. The company now is 100 percent owned by second-generation family members.