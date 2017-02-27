Grainger launches online Knowledge Center



February 27, 2017



Chicago-based W.W. Grainger Inc., a broad line supplier of MRO products serving businesses and institutions, has launched the Knowledge Center by Grainger, an online resource center at www.grainger.com/knowledge designed to provide insights and information to customers.

The site offers articles and information from the company and third-party professionals who provide perspectives on the latest trends affecting customers in industries such as manufacturing, health care, and commercial services. Key topics covered include inventory management, facility maintenance, emergency preparedness, and regulatory compliance.