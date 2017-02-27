Greenheck receives Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award



Greenheck, a manufacturer of air movement, control, and conditioning equipment with corporate headquarters and several manufacturing facilities in Schofield, Wis., has been selected as the 2016 Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year by an independent panel of judges representing industry, education, and the public sector. The company also received the award in the Mega Category in 2004 and 2012.

The award recognizes the success of manufacturers throughout Wisconsin based on their financial growth or consistency, technological advances, product development, environmental sustainability, operational excellence/continuous improvement, commitment to employees, and effective R&D.

The company employs more than 3,200 individuals at facilities in Schofield; Frankfort, Ky.; Sacramento, Calif.; Kings Mountain, N.C.; Shelby, N.C.; Saltillo, Mexico; Kunshan, China; and Bawal, India. The firm also operates distribution centers in Greensboro, N.C.; Miami; Dallas; and Sacramento.