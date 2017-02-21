Hermle Machine to host dual-training event March 2



February 21, 2017



Precision machine tool builder Hermle Machine Co. will host an informational event on the German-style dual-training program to help close the manufacturing skills gap in the U.S. The event will take place March 2, 2017, at the company’s Franklin, Wis., facility.

According to a Deloitte LLP study, nine in 10 Americans surveyed believe manufacturing is essential to the U.S. economy, but only one in three parents would encourage their children to pursue a career in manufacturing. It is estimated some 2 million manufacturing jobs will remain open over the next decade because of a lack of skilled workers.

“We need to address this disconnect,” Manuel Merkt, vice president of operations at Hermle North America, said of Deloitte’s findings. “The jobs are here, but it’s up to manufacturing companies to develop younger generations into skilled workers to meet the demands of the industry.”

Hermle and the Wisconsin Chapter of the German American Chamber of Commerce (GACC-WI) are joining forces with the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest (GACC Midwest) to illuminate the success apprenticeship programs achieve in Germany and develop a model that will work to address the skills gap in the U.S.

“To combat the skills gap and stay competitive, companies are turning to German-style dual-apprenticeship programs to bolster their workforce,” said Geneva Scurek, manager of the Skills Initiative at GACC Midwest. “We partner with companies, associations, high schools, colleges and others to facilitate high-quality German-style apprenticeship programs that meet the needs of the U.S. market.”

Hermle, GACC Midwest, and GACC-WI are hosting the event to highlight the benefits of the ICATT (Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training) apprenticeship program with a focus on industrial maintenance technicians.

“The ICATT program was initially developed in Illinois due to the high demand from German companies looking for skilled employees, but now more and more U.S. companies are joining to keep a competitive edge,” Scurek said. “This is why we are now expanding the program to Wisconsin.”

Attendees will learn how to get involved with the program and how to develop their respective mid- to long-term workforce strategies. Participating ICATT companies will hold a panel discussion on their ICATT experiences and host meet-and-greets with current apprentices.

Among ICATT companies in attendance will be Chicago-based Richard Wolf Medical Instruments, a manufacturer of products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapy in human medicine; Midwest-based Scot Forge, an employee-owned manufacturer of custom open die forgings and seamless rolled rings; and Chicagoland-based Wittenstein Holding Corp., a manufacturer of mechatronic products for specialized applications.

“It seems there is a misconception around apprenticeship programs in the U.S., that they will not lead to sought-after, well-paying jobs,” Merkt said. “With this program, we are looking to address this issue head-on and inspire companies to invest in the future of manufacturing in America.”