Hexagon Mfg. Intelligence seeks speakers for Las Vegas event



February 27, 2017



Hexagon Mfg. Intelligence, North Kingstown, R.I., has announced it is seeking industry experts to speak at HxGN LIVE 2017, the company’s international conference, to be held June 13-16, 2017, in Las Vegas. The event highlights developments in data-driven technologies enabled by Hexagon's newest metrology and manufacturing systems.

Speakers, including experts in production, quality, engineering, and design, will have the opportunity to showcase their companies’ vision and expertise and demonstrate why they are at the forefront of developments in their industry.

Abstract submissions for the Manufacturing Intelligence track will be accepted until March 18. For more information about speaking at the conference, visit hxgn.biz/2lFaHe0. For more information about the conference, visit www.hxgnlive.com.