Hilco Global, Prestige Equipment to conduct sale of manufacturing operation



February 13, 2017



Hilco Industrial and Hilco Real Estate Acquisitions (both operating companies within Hilco Global) have joined forces with Prestige Equipment Corp. to offer for immediate turnkey sale the former power generator housing, wind turbine tower, and pressure vessel manufacturing facility and real estate holdings of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Canada Ltd. (MHPSC), located in Saskatoon, Sask.

MHPSC features 21.67 acres of heavy industrial real estate with more than 200,000 sq. ft. of total production space spread across a multibuilding campus. The equipment being offered includes late-model and large-capacity CNC horizontal and vertical boring mills, CNC lathes, CNC milling and turning centers, and CNC machining centers.

The current manufacturing campus comprises 12 distinct parcels of real estate and can be subdivided by building and within each building by the equipment that supports a specific manufacturing processes.For more information, visit www.hilcoind.com.