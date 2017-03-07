Hollaender Mfg. gains UL 2703 approval for fittings



March 7, 2017



Hollaender® Mfg., Cincinnati, has received UL 2703 Recognized Component Approval under Intertek ETL mark No. 5006508 for its Speed-Rail® solar pipe rack fittings. Testing conducted by Intertek on both galvanized steel and aluminum pipe has shown that the fittings form a safe and reliable bond with assured electrical continuity.

The manufacturer’s proprietary set screw secures the fitting to the pipe, penetrating the surface. When properly installed, the set screws are electrically bonded to the pipe and bracing, thereby fulfilling the grounding and bonding requirements of the solar industry standard.