March 16, 2017



Inductotherm Group, a supplier of thermal processing equipment, has opened a new group company in Queretaro, Mexico. The office provides trained service and parts support for the Inductoheat induction heating and Thermatool welding equipment.

Inductotherm Heating and Welding Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. has appointed Cesar Tejeida as sales manager. He has more than 20 years of pipe and tube making and HF welding experience.