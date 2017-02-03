Jayco announces expansion in Indiana



February 3, 2017



RV manufacturer Jayco has announced plans to add more than 400,000 sq. ft. of production space and more than 300 jobs at its Middlebury, Ind., facility.

Two new buildings have been completed. The plant producing the Eagle brand of travel trailers and fifth wheels will be fully operational by early February. The other plant, producing luxury fifth wheels, will be operational by mid-June.

The company also has added a dedicated mill room, which has been operational since October 2016, and a lamination facility that is expected to come online by the end of March.