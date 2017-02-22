John Deere opens strategic technology office at Iowa State University



February 22, 2017



Deere & Co., Moline, Ill., has announced the opening of a strategic technology office in the Iowa State University (ISU) Research Park, Ames, Iowa.

Teams working at the Deere ISU location will focus on developing integrated systems for the company’s Agriculture & Turf and Construction & Forestry Divisions. One key area of concentration will be in precision agriculture technology.

The office will allow the company to leverage the work of ISU students and its research and to develop a talent pipeline in support of the company's business objectives.