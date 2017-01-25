Johnson Controls launches program to help women re-enter the workforce



January 25, 2017



Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls, a provider of building and energy storage systems and technology, is looking for women who have been out of the workforce for two or more years and want to be employed using their analytic and engineering skills. The Next Chapter program has employment opportunities for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields who are returning to the workforce after a break of two or more years in their careers.

The program is an extension of a larger STEM Re-entry Task Force initiative driven by the Society of Women Engineers and iRelaunch, a career re-entry firm, to increase the STEM talent pipeline. Women selected for the program receive an eight-week “experienced on boarding” process which is customized to each individual. In addition to serving as part of a project team, participants receive training to close any knowledge gaps, are exposed to networking opportunities, and receive a dedicated coach/mentor.

Successful candidates will be able to draw on a support system led by the Women’s Resource Network. This network is a business resource group that harnesses the power, influence, and intelligence of Johnson Controls female employees to establish a community that fosters professional development and mentoring.