Johnston Companies pledges $100,000 to Workshops for Warriors



January 31, 2017



Springfield, Mo.-based Johnston Companies—a family-owned MRO distributor that serves manufacturers in aerospace, automotive/rail transportation, fabricating, and machining—has contributed $10,000 to the Workshops for Warriors (WFW) program and pledged to contribute $100,000 over four years to help support WFW training programs and scholarships for the veteran students.

WFW is a nonprofit school based in San Diego providing veterans free training in advanced CNC manufacturing, CAD/CAM programming, advanced welding/fabrication, and machinery repair.