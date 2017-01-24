K&S Mfg. recognized as a John Deere Partner-level Supplier



January 24, 2017



K&S Mfg., Ixonia, Wis., a vertically integrated contract metals manufacturer servicing Tier 1 OEMs, has earned recognition as a Partner-level Supplier for 2016 in the John Deere Supplier Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status—Deere & Co.’s highest supplier rating—recognizes K&S’s dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality and its commitment to continuous improvement.

Suppliers participating in the program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support, and wavelength (a measure of responsiveness).